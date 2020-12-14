Namibia: Rape Suspect Arrested At Walvis Bay

The police have arrested a 28-year-old man suspected of preying on women by breaking into their shacks homes while they are sleeping and raping them at gunpoint.

The suspect was arrested at Tutaleni in the Kuisebmond area of Walvis Bay on Friday, after the police received a tip-off from the public.

Detective chief inspector Daniel Gurirab of the Erongo police said a number of items, including two pistols, were found in the suspect's possession.

The man is expected to appear in the Walvis Bay Magistrate's Court on Monday.

The police commended the community of Tutaleni and the media for their cooperation and support toward the arrest of the suspect, and urged them to continue cooperating with the police.