South Africa: Pyrocene Cape - Inside the Furnace of Table Mountain's Fire Starters

analysis

Ill-timed blazes may be damaging the Mother City's most famous natural landmark. And they have a lot to do with homeless campers, the roaming people who seek refuge on the mountain while the city sleeps below.

Covered in sandy, nutrient-starved soils, scorched by fire, and pummelled by the prevailing gale-force southeaster in summer, the Cape Floral Kingdom has persisted as a land of extreme paradoxes for millenniums.

Given the harsh conditions that assail life here, this world seems to have every reason not to be a botanical number cruncher's wet dream: the untrained eye may hardly conceive that it gives refuge to nearly 20% of Africa's flora on less than 0.5% of the continent's surface. It seems implausible that some 9 000 plant species should thrive in these coastal extremities, 70% of which live nowhere else on Earth.

Yet, forged through the ages by a natural baptism of fire -- as well as by mountains, soils, a Mediterranean climate and a somewhat stable geological history -- the Cape Floral Kingdom is all these things. Its fine-leaved shrublands, or "fynbos" as the locals call it, represent the smallest but most diverse of the planet's six recognised floral kingdoms. The 500-million-year-old Table...