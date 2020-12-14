Malawi: Bullets Salvage Draw Against Lions, As Ntopwa Beat Eagles

13 December 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)

Gomezgani Chirwa's second half equaliser earned Nyasa Big Bullets a point in a thrilling 3-3 draw against Red Lions , after the hosts failed to defend their early 1-0 lead at the Kamuzu Stadium on Sunday.

The three points looked to be heading Red Lions way as at one point in the first half led 3-1 courtesy of their man of the moment, Royal Bokosi.

Bokosi scored the three goals due to Bullets defence which crumbled in spectacular fashion.

The result means that Bullets are on position 5 with 5 points from 4 games, while Red Lions are on the summit table with 8 points from 4 games.

This is the second draw for the People's team having drew 0-0 against Blue Eagles in their first game.

They have lost once to Karonga United and managed to collect maximum points against Chitipa United.

For the Zomba-based soldiers, they won against Ntopwa and Tigers.

As Bullets were sharing points with Red Lions, Ntopwa FC were busy pruning Blue Eagles at Chiwembe Stadium.

The Area 30 Cops gave away a 1-0 lead to lose 4-1 against the Amagetto of Bangwe Township.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nyasa Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Zimbabwe
Entertainment
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Is Arrest Imminent for Self-Proclaimed Prophet Bushiri in Malawi?
Ethiopia PM's Battle for Control Comes at Huge Cost to Country
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Morocco, Israel Normalise Ties As U.S. Shifts on Western Sahara
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Nigerian Banker Stabbed 76 Times

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.