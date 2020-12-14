Cameroon: Types of Intestinal Worms, Bilharzia

Medics have established a clear difference between intestinal worms and bilharzia. According to them, bilharzia or schistosomiasis is a parasitic disease caused by worms called schistosomes which live in the veins around the balder or the intestines. There are two main types of bilharzia including; Schistosoma haematobium also called urinary schistosomiasis and Schistosoma mansoni. Health experts explain that urinary schistosomiasis is the only blood fluke that infects the urinary tract. Urinary schistosomiasis is the leading cause of bladder cancer (only next to tobacco smoking). Schistosoma mansoni or intestinal schistosomiasis is a species of flatworm that parasitizes humans and that causes liver and gastrointestinal tract disease. As for how infection takes place, experts explain that when someone who is infected defecates or urinates in water, the water becomes contaminated and anyone who is then in contact with the water becomes infected.

On the other hand, experts have defined intestinal worms also known as intestinal helminthes as parasites which live in the human intestine for food and survival. They have equally established three main types including, roundworms, whipworms and hookworms. Roundworm, medics say, is a type of parasitic worm that hatches in the intestines and lives there. The eggs of the roundworm usually enter the body through contaminated water or food or on fingers placed in the mouth after the hands have touched a contaminated object. A whipworm infection, also known as trichuriasis, is an infection of the large intestine caused by a parasite called Trichuris trichiura. This parasite is commonly known as a "whipworm" because it resembles a whip. Meanwhile, hookworms, according to medics, are intestinal, blood-feeding, parasitic worms that cause a type of infection known as helminthiases. Hookworm infection is common in countries with poor access to adequate water, sanitation, and hygiene. As for how infection takes place, medics opine that intestinal worms can occur wherever there is poor sanitation and a tropical environment.