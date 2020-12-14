Cameroon: Yaounde Central Hospital - Mentally-Deranged Pregnant Woman Under Follow-Up

Under the supervision of the Director of the hospital, the Indigence Committee has put in place an emergency care for the lady while waiting for her family.

She is heavily pregnant, mentally unstable and quite agitated. She says her name is Jeannette Simo Kouam. But it cannot be independently confirmed given that she was not found with any identification papers. After a hard struggle, she was picked up at the heart of the city of Yaounde and taken to the Yaounde Central Hospital at 6:00pm on December 8, 2020 by the Forces of Law and Order. Upon arrival at the hospital, the President of the Indigence Committee, Professor Firmin Ankouane Andoulo diagnosed the lady's case as critical and warranting physical, medical and physiological assistance.

The Director of the Yaounde Central Hospital, Professor Joseph Fouda, has authorised the Social Service of the hospital to assume 100 per cent care for the woman. In compliance with this directive, Prof. Firmin Ankouane says an emergency medical kit has been put for the lady's delivery which could be through a C-section or via normal route.

At the hospital, Jeannette Simo has been put on one of the delivery beds. But, she is hardly found on the bed. Speaking at the top of her voice, she moves all about the maternity ward. She almost left the hospital premise last Wednesday. Thanks to security agents she was intercepted. Jeannette Simo does not allow any medical doctor to come closer to her or even touch her. In the presence of Cameroon Tribune reporter, Jeannette Simo tells the medical team "I am not pregnant. Nobody should touch me. Go and take care of premature babies." The medical team however says that there are times she will say "please if you want to make love with me, be gentle because I am pregnant and the baby can easily come out."

Despite her agitated and aggressive state, Prof. Firmin Ankouane says the medical team has succeeded in carrying out an echography on Jeannette Simo. Results indicate that she is 38 weeks pregnant with a single baby weighing 3.5 kg. Medically, the baby is okay and the estimated date of birth is December 23, 2020. But the medical team still has a long way to go because the medical situation of the would-be mother needs to be examined for any disease such as HIV, tuberculosis, Covid-19 and STIs. According to the President of the Indigence Committee, this is a major task for the hospital given the unstable nature of the pregnant woman. "If any force is used on her, she can put to bed abruptly," Prof. Ankouane stressed.

The Head of the Social Service, Adrienne Tchinnang says while efforts are ongoing to contact the family of the lady, measures have already been taken to cloth, feed and care for the baby upon delivery. The Director of the Yaounde Central Hospital says just like the destitute state of the pregnant woman, the hospital has always gone ahead to treat patients before asking for payment. He revealed that last year, some 115 surgeries were carried out on people who could not pay their bills. "This has a heavy impact on the financial situation of the hospital," Prof. Fouda laments, adding that even those who can pay their bills, are not willing to to do so at the end of treatment.