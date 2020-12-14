Rwanda: Govt On High Alert As Two More People Succumb to Covid-19, 100 New Infections

The government is expected to announce new Covid-19 preventive measures on Sunday, December 13, following a spike in daily Covid-19 infections and fatalities across the country.

The new measures are set to be announced on local mainstream media at 10 am during a live programme that will be addressed by ministers of health, local government, and that of trade and industry, as well as the Rwanda National Police.

According to Saturday's Covid-19 update, a young woman aged 14 and a 61a-year old man succumbed to the virus in Rwanda, raising the country's Covid-19 death toll to 56.

This is the fifth fatality registered since Monday this week.

On the same day, out of 3,813 sample tests collected in the last 24 hours, the country reported 100 new Covid-19 infections.

Of the new cases, 52 were identified in Kigali, 21 in Rubavu district, nine in Huye district, and 7 in Ruhango district.

Rusizi and Muhanga districts confirmed four new positive cases each, whereas Gakenke and Rwamagana districts reported two and one Covid-19 cases respectively.

Rwanda so far has confirmed 6,528 Covid-19 cases, of whom 5,892 have already recovered.

In an interview on the public broadcaster on Friday, the Minister of State in the Ministry of Health, Dr. Tharcisse Mpunga explained why Covid-19 shouldn't be taken lightly this time round.

"More than ever, we are registering many daily infections as well as fatalities, which is alarming. Most notably, the number of patients in critical condition requiring being on ventilators has increased from around three to over 12, and continues to increase on a daily basis," he said.

The state minister also said that more than ever, the virus is killing more young people unlike before.

"Covid-19 is killing young people like those between 38 and 45 years which was not the case before. All this shows that the virus has also changed face and became severe."

The government urged citizens to exercise vigilance and unwavering adherence to Covid-19 preventive measures, especially during the festive season that is around the corner.

