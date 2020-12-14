Nigeria Police Recover Two Corpses During Search for Abducted Indians

The two Indians were abducted on Wednesday.

The police in Oyo State have recovered the corpses of two persons, including a soldier, during their search for two Indians abducted in the state last week.

The corpses were recovered on Sunday, according to a statement on Monday by the police spokesperson in the state, Olugbenga Fadeyi.

"On 13/12/2020, two corpses of one soldier and a civilian were discovered from the forest while a civil defence personnel also sustained gun shot injury after a search in the forest."

Mr Fadeyi also spoke on how the Indians were abducted and the efforts of the police to rescue them.

"On 12/12/2020 at about 1723 hrs, one Hassan Mills 'm' of Panorama farm Mekun, Oke Alaro area of Ibadan was abducted at the entrance of his farm by unknown gunmen who shot sporadically before taking him away into the forest.

"In a swift response, the DPO Oke Alaro, combed the forest with a view to rescue the abductor from his captors and also arrest the culprits.

"Consequent upon this, a team of Ops Burst, which was invited by the company, arrived in the area and proceeded to the forest.

"Not too long, one Army Lieutenant sustained gunshot injury on his right lap, and was immediately taken to the hospital while the personal assistant to the abducted who was also abducted escaped during exchange of gunfire."

Mr Fadeyi urged members of the expatriate community in the state to be vigilant during the Christmas and New Year festive period.

"It is worthy of note that movement of these foreign nationals most of the time are not known to the Police authority in the state to enable professional advice to be given appropriately.

"Also, negotiations with the captors are also concealed from the Police. Meanwhile, effort intensified to arrest the hoodlums and also rescue the abductor.

"Well-meaning and good people of Oyo State with useful and credible information as to the whereabouts of the captors/abductor should furnish the Police in Oyo State for rescue operation to be carried out immediately, please."

The police had on Sunday confirmed the kidnap of two Indians on Wednesday evening at a pharmaceutical firm near Toll Gate on the Lagos-Ibadan expressway.