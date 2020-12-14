Liberia: Six Senators Out More to Follow, As NEC Releases Results

The just ended special senatorial election seems not to be good for several incumbent senators who bragged of retaining their seats.

Latest results from the National Elections Commission (NEC) show that six senators have lost their seats to new individuals, some of who are sitting representatives.

Those senators already kicked out of the Liberian Senate include Sando Donzo Johnson of Bomi County, Dallas Gueh of Rivercess County, Matthew Jaye of River Gee County, H. Dan Marias of Maryland County, Victor Watson of Grand Cape Mount County and Henry Yallah of Bong County.

Senator Johnson was flogged by Bomi County District#1 representative Edwin Melvin Snowe, while Senator Gueh was whipped by former Rivercess County and veteran Liberian broadcast journalist Wellington Geevon Smith.

As for Senator Jaye, he was defeated by former Liberian international soccer star Jonathan Boy Charles Sogbie of the Collaborating Political Parties (CPP).

In Bong County, Senator Yallah was sent parking by Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives Prince Kermue Moye of CPP.

Also in Grand Cape Mount County, Senator Watson of the ruling Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC) who was elected last year to end the one-year tenure of the late Senator Edward Dagoseh has been defeated by Simeon Taylor of the CPP. In Maryland County, incumbent H. Dan Morais has been defeated by former Rep. James Biney of CDC.

Other senators per NEC results are seriously struggling to maintain their seats and are on the verge on being unseated. In Lofa, Senator George Tingbeh of the CDC is seriously finding it difficult to maintain his seat. NEC results show that he is seated fourth far behind the presumptive winner, Brownnie Jefferey Samukai of the CPP.

As for Nimba County, Senator Thomas Grupee is set to be kicked out either by the CDC's supported candidate Rep. Jeremiah Koung or Edith Gongloe-Weh of the CPP.

Also, in Grand Kru, Senator Peter S. Coleman of the CDC is struggling to hold onto his seat as he crawls behind Rep. Nathaniel Bahway of LINU and independent candidate Numene T.H. Bartekwa who are far ahead of him.

In Margibi County, indications point to the fact that incumbent Senator Oscar Cooper will not retain his seat. The out spoken senator is seriously lagging behind former House Speaker J. Emmanuel Nuquay of the PUP and Ivan Jones of the CDC.

Also, in Gbarpolu, former Senate Pro-Tempore Armah Z. Jallah is set to be defeated either by independent candidate Botoe Kanneh or the CDC candidate, Alfred Kaiwood.

As for Sinoe County, Senator Augustine Chea is on the verge of retaining his seat as he leads his challengers with wide margin.

Also, In Montserrado County, Senator Abraham Darius Dillon is poised to maintain his seat. The senator is leading his main challenger more than 70,000 votes margin with about 95 percent of polling places counted so far.

Meanwhile, NEC has declared Senator Nyonblee Karnga-Lawrence winner of the Grand Bassa County senatorial election.

Senator Karnga-Lawrence defeated former Foreign Minister Gbehzohngar Milton Findley in a highly contested race. According to NEC, Senator Karnga-Lawrence obtained 22,476 votes, representing 42.01 percent while Findley got 20,346 votes, representing 38.03 percent.