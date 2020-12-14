Liberia: Palm Spring Hotel CEO Arrested in U..S.$1.2 Million Case

14 December 2020
Liberian Observer (Monrovia)
By Abednego Davis

The Chief Executive Officer of the Palm Spring Hotel, Najib Kamand, a Lebanese business man, was arrested on Thursday, December 10 in connection with a US$'s1,206,900 debt owned a Chinese national, Madam Ding Shu Jun, popularly known as Nancy Chinese Lady.

Defendant Kamand arrest comes after Madam Ding Shu Jun filed before the Debt Court for Montserrado County, an Action of Debt by Attachment, which action gives the court the legal authority to have any courts in the country to arrest Kamand and subsequently confiscate most of his valuable properties that include a Casino.

Interestingly, it was the Monrovia City Court, at the Temple of Justice that was successful to have arrested Kamand.

Defendant Kamand was allowed to go back home, after hours of closed-door discussion in the office of Magistrate Jomah Jallah.

In the suit copy of which is in the possession of the Daily Observer, Ding Shu Jun claimed that on August 1, 2019, she executed a short-term agreement with Kamand, of which she extended a cash credit to the defendant in an amount US$1,206,900.

The court records also said that the terms and conditions of the cash credit loan agreement between Madam Ding Shu Jun and defendant Kamand was such that, Madam Ding Shu Jun agreed to give Kamand an initial amount of US$300,000 as capital turnover for Kamand's gambling company. And, the loan duration should have been six months. According to the record, during the period of the loan duration, Kamand was to pay the amount of US$15,000 as the monthly loan interest, which shall be paid in two installments for each month, the amount of US$ 7,500 shall be paid on the 15th of each month and the remaining amount of US$ 7,500 on the last day of each month.

After the agreement, the document claimed that Kamand grossly violated and abused clause three of the loan agreement, in that Kamand did not comply or respect his own executed agreement, by failing to pay the interest of US$15,000 payable in two equal installments the middle and the end of each month of the six months.

Before the US$300,000 loan agreement, the document claimed that Madam Ding Shu Jun, in 2018, gave Kamand the amount of US$600,000, of which she was expected to collect 10 percent on the profit that would have been realized from the gambling company, which agreement Kamand again failed to honor.

Under that agreement, Kamand was expected to pay monthly the amount of amount of US$10,000, which should have been paid in two installments wherein Kamand was to pay US$5,000 by the 15th day of each month and the remaining US$5,000 be paid by the end of the month.

It was due to Kamand's gross failure to comply with the two loan agreements that prompted Madam Ding Shu Jun's lawyers to seek the court's intervention to compel Kamand to settle the loans with the subsequent interests, along with legal fees amounting to US$1,206,900. The Court entered judgment for Madam Ding Shu Jun by ordering defendant Kamand to pay to Ding Shu Jun the amount of with a US$1,206,900, which inclusive of the US$900,000 the principal amount, plus agreed interest of US$330,000 to include two percent of successful Attorney's fees and rule costs in the proceedings against the defendant, the lawsuit argued.

