Malawi: Accountant Wins Vehicle in Innobuild Mira Ipite Promotion

14 December 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Wanangwa Mtawali

A 30-year-old Kondwani Nkhonjera, an accountant working for Canadian Physicians for Aid and Relief (CPAR) in Area 47 in the Capital Lilongwe, has won a Mira Daihatsu in Innobuild Private Limited Mira ipite promotion.

Innobuild Private Limited-a Malawian company specialized in land sale and development services-run the promotion from 12 September to 9 November 2020.

Entrants into the promotion were required to buy a plot at any of Innobuild's sites in the country's four cities of Lilongwe, Blantyre, Mzuzu and Zomba.

Nkhonjera, who resides in Area 25, bought five plots at Innobuild's Airwing site in the capital.

The plot purchase receipts-bearing plot number, contacts and name of the buyer-were raffled to determine winners at a colourful ceremony held Friday at Game Complex in Lilongwe.

The Mayor of the City of Lilongwe, Councillor Julliana Kaduya, who was the guest of honour presiding over the raffle draw-presented the Mira's keys to the CPAR accountant.

Nkhonjera did not hide his excitement, telling Nyasa Times that he really felt honoured for winning the car.

"I felt I was just buying the plots at a reduced price without necessarily anticipating anything. But I am very happy that I have won. This adds to a list of the assets I have," said a jovial Nkhonjera.

Making his remarks, the Chief Executive Officer for Innobuild Private Limited, Billy Jonathan Chiotha, said the promotion was aimed at thanking their customers and presenting an opportunity to Malawians to own plots in their own country.

According to Chiotha, people bought plots at 50 percent discount while others are paying the actual amounts in installments up to a maximum period of two years.

"We are humbled with the support of our customers hence this promotion to give back to them. Our customers stood with us during this year's economic hardships that could have knocked us out of business. We promise them more promotions and services that would always satisfy them," said Chiotha.

During the raffle draw-three more people won a solar panel, a 32 inch plasma TV and an electric fan, respectively.

Three others also won a rice cooker each.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nyasa Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Zimbabwe
Entertainment
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Is Arrest Imminent for Self-Proclaimed Prophet Bushiri in Malawi?
Ethiopia PM's Battle for Control Comes at Huge Cost to Country
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Morocco, Israel Normalise Ties As U.S. Shifts on Western Sahara
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Nigerian Banker Stabbed 76 Times

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.