Zimbabwe: Stunner Honoured As Zim Hip Hop Artiste of the Decade

Stunner, one of the pioneers of the Urban Grooves music revolution in Zimbabwe has been honoured as the Zim Hip Hop artiste of the decade by the Zim Hip Hop Awards organisers.
Real name Desmond Chideme, Stunner rose to fame during the early 2000s when urban grooves music was beginning to take dominance in the entertainment circles. Years later, with his Tazoita Cash Records, he is dominating the Zim hip hop or popular music sphere. With several hits including Dhaf'khorera, Godo, Team Hombe, Panofa Munhu and most recently Ndakarosva Rufu, Stunner was well deserving of this honour.
Also honoured at the awards were Holy Ten who bagged three awards and R. Peels and Asaph who walked away with two gongs each at the Pogues Zim Hip Hop awards that were held at the HICC on Saturday.
It was Holy Ten's year as he bagged Song of the Year with his track Ndaremerwa, People's Choice and Best Newcomer. Asaph who has generally had a good year was awarded for Best Verse (Sweet 16) on the Ginde track by Crooger which he featured on and Hip hop personality of the year. Ginde also won Best Collaboration and Best Music video/director.
Eke hit-maker, R Peels who recently declared that he was out to take over the hip hop scene seems to be on the right track as he is officially the Zim hip hop best male artiste. For his efforts, he was also awarded the Best Hip Hop hustle award.
Bulawayo clothing brand Kingsville which is run by Orthodox Six was adjudged as Best Brand Supporting Hip Hop with Prozac from the city being announced as the Best Underground.
Kikky Bad continued her dominance of the female category as she bagged Best Female artiste.
Below is the full list of Pogues Zim Hip Hop winners:
Best Male Artist:
R. Peels
Best Female Artist:
Kikky Bad
Best New Comer
Holy Ten
Best Hip Hop Duo
Crisswiss & The Dot
Best Album
Jungle Loco - Bata MaStreets
Song Of The Year
Holy Ten - Ndaremerwa
Best Producer
Jonn The Producer
Best Collaboration
Crooger - Ginde (feat. Asaph, Ti Gonzi)
Best Brand Supporting Hip Hop
Kingsville Clothing
Best Promoter
Cottage 47
Best Diaspora
Mlue Jay
Best Radio DJ
Lady K & PD The Ghost
Best Gospel Act
Courtney Antipas
Best Underground
Prozac
Best Alternative
Indigo Saint
Best Online Media
Zimsphere
Best Journalists
Takudzwa Kadzura
Hip Hop Personality Of The Year
Asaph
Best Video & Director
Crooger - Ginde (feat. Asaph, Ti Gonzi) (Dir. Simdoc)
Best Hip Hop Hustle
R. Peels
Best Verse
Asaph - Ginde
People's Choice
Holy Ten