Tanzania: Tasac Coughs 4.2bn/ - to Boost Ports Security

OVER 4.2bn/- has been set aside for the installation of a security system to over 10 ports around Lake Victoria, Tanzania Shipping Agencies Corporation (TASAC) Director General Mr Emmanuel Ndomba has said.

Mr Ndomba told reporters over the weekend that the system is designed to ensure security at identified ports with the purpose of boosting businesses in the areas.

According to the TASAC DG, the implementation of the project is expected to take place within one year.

Mr Ndomba mentioned the targeted ports as Mwanza South, Nansio, Kakukuru (Ukerewe), Kanyara (Sengerema), Bukoba, Kemondo (Kagera), Chato Darajani (Geita), Ukara and Magarini (Muleba).

"All these ports are crucial in the Lake zone area, we expect the installation of security systems to improve business and ensure security for both traders and wananchi along the areas," he noted.

The projects are set to commence following securing of a soft loan from the African Development Bank (AfDB).

"The installation of the security system came in after we observed an increase in people and businesses almost at the all targeted ports, wherein strong security systems have seemed to be a must," the TASAC boss said.

Mr Ndomba insisted that the installed security devices will also help in reporting any possible accident in the water as well as other important information in and outside Lake Victoria, for quick response by relevant authorities.

According to the TASAC Director General, the big part of Lake Victoria is in Tanzania, covering 51 per cent, Uganda 43 and Kenya 6 per cent.

"The security therefore should be strengthened and tightened. We are thankful to the Bank which made this possible because an increase in population in these areas sends a big message when it comes to security matters," he said.

It was established that TASAC in collaboration with Marine Services Company Limited (MSCL) are currently conducting the public campaigns, informing people on the coming project and its importance for sustainable development of individuals and the nation at large.

"We are spreading public education to the people in the project areas, our aim is to introduce the programme to them and request for cooperation during and after the implementation of the project, the installed infrastructure are supposed to be protected by the public especially those who reside along Lake Victoria," he said.

"The campaigns also include ship passengers... we educate them on rescue operations which will be taking place in and out of the water," said the TASAC boss.

TASAC was established under the Tanzania Shipping Agencies Act No. 14 of 2017.

The Corporation is a body corporate established to Promote and Manage Shipping Agencies and Regulate Maritime Transport in Mainland Tanzania, assuming the rights and responsibilities of Maritime Transport Services which were previously performed by SUMATRA.