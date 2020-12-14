Mozambique: President in Mozambique

14 December 2020
The Herald (Harare)
By Kudakwashe Mugari

PRESIDENT Mnangagwa who left Harare this morning has arrived in Maputo, Mozambique for a day long indaba as SADC moves in to counter insurgency in that country.

The President was welcomed at the Maputo International Airport by Zimbabwe's Ambassador to Mozambique Retired Lieutenant General Douglas Nyikayaramba, embassy staff and Mozambique government officials.

As the then chairperson of the SADC Organ on Defence and Security, President Mnangagwa oversaw the moulding of a regional response against Islamists Insurgency in the northern region of Mozambique.

The President is here along with his counterparts Botswana President Mokwetse Masisis(Troika chair) Cyrill Ramaphosa of South Africa (incoming troika chair) and President Phillip Nyusi who is the host.

The meeting will be chaired by President Masisi.

Today's meeting is a continuation to last month Gaborone SADC extraordinary meeting where leaders discussed steps to help end the insurgency in the Mozambican province of Cabo Del gado Province, where more than 3000 people have been killed and thousands left homeless.

The Gaborone meeting resolved to help Mozambique end the infighting as this has a major bearing on the Sadc bloc. Sadc countries particulary Zimbabwe use Beira, Maputo and Nakala ports for export and import businesses.

Copyright © 2020 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

