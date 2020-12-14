Zimbabwe: Minister Mutsvangwa Meets Media Fratenity

14 December 2020
The Herald (Harare)

Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister, Monica Mutsvangwa is meeeting media personnel from across the board in Gweru for a three-day workshop whose purpose is to unpack the success stories of Government's Transitional Stabilisation Programe and the agenda of the recently launched National Development Strategy 1.

Minister Mitsvangwa said the media plays a critical role in defining the nation and implored journalists to report responsibly while telling a true Zimbabwean story.

She said the STPs which is set to end this month brought with it a lot of successes which needed to be unpacked and potrayed to the outside world in a robust manner.

She said there should be no private or public media when potraying a true Zimbabwean story under the Second Republic.

"We have to end this connotation where we say this is private media and this is public media. We are all Zimbabweans and what we need is a Zimbabwean story. We neeed to know that as media, we have a collective responsibility to tell a Zimbabwean story. We need to define our Zimbabwe and not leave foreigners to define us," she said. Minister Mutsvangwa said there were a lot of successes that the Second Republic has recorded in the last two years which the media needed to tell the world.

She said the country was moving in the right direction under President Mnangagwa's visonary leadership which the media needed to highlight.

"For the first time in decades, we now have over $1 billion in forex reserves in just two years, it summerises the robust changes brought about by the Second Republic since the November 2017 Operation Restore Legacy," she said.

The workshop is being attended by editors, and senior media practitioners from across the media fraternity.

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: The Herald

Most Popular
Nigeria
Zimbabwe
Entertainment
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Is Arrest Imminent for Self-Proclaimed Prophet Bushiri in Malawi?
Ethiopia PM's Battle for Control Comes at Huge Cost to Country
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Morocco, Israel Normalise Ties As U.S. Shifts on Western Sahara
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Nigerian Banker Stabbed 76 Times

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.