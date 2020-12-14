Tanzania: Govt Lays Accent On Electronic Permits

THE government has demanded swift installation of an electronic system for issuance of work permits in order to curb delays in the provision of the crucial documents meant for foreign expatriates.

The Minister of State in the Prime Minister's Office (Policy, Parliamentary Affairs, Labour, Employment, Youth and the Disabled), Ms Jenista Mhagama directed officials responsible for developing the electronic system in her portfolio to ensure they complete the installation of the system as soon as possible.

Ms Mhagama gave the directive in Dodoma over the weekend when she met with the management of the ministry and institutions under it.

The minister noted that the installation of the electronic system for processing work permits would help in strengthening service of issuance of work permits to foreigners, saves time and boost government revenues.

"The labour department has a duty to coordinate employment for foreigners in the country, thus the only solution to challenges in the issuance of the permits is to have the electronic system in place," the minister stated.

Ms Mhagama added that the electronic system which is currently developed will also enable the ministry to reduce the time taken to process and issue the permits.

"We need to save time when issuing these permits, therefore installation of a modern electronic system will help to improve the situation," she noted.

However, the minister emphasized on the need to improve the labour laws so as to align with the electronic system once it becomes operational saying each development goes with some changes.

"We need to review our labour laws so that they could be easily connected with the new system. All stakeholders in this area must be involved to ensure everything goes as planned. It is in record that they were involved in preparing the electronic system, therefore we must involve them in reviewing our laws before making the system operational," she noted.

Meanwhile, Ms Mhagama instructed officials in the ministry to have in place a special arrangement for dealing with various complaints about issuance of work permits.

"Let's develop a special programme for listening, responding and resolving the problems that are listed by our clients," said Ms Mhagama.

The minister met with the management and institutions under the ministry as part of the implementation of President John Magufuli's directives that he gave when inaugurating the 12th Parliament in Dodoma.

The President has occasionally directed the ministry to tackle fraud in the issuance of work permits.

The president expressed concerns that work permits were being loosely issued to foreigners contrary to regulations.