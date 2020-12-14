Tanzania: Govt Calls for Livestock Joint Vaccination

THE government has directed Tanzania Veterinary Association (TVA) to create a strategic joint vaccination programme for essential livestock diseases with the purpose of improving the sector.

Deputy Minister for Livestock and Fisheries Ms Pauline Gekul issued the directive, saying the vaccination must start from February.

She was speaking at the closing of TVA 38th meeting in Arusha where a vaccine for chicken was also launched. The new vaccine is researched to chicken against measles, smallpox and chicken flu.

According to Ms Gekul, the vaccine, which has been developed by Sokoine University of Agriculture's (SUA) scientists is dubbed 'Tatumoja' "This vaccine has been researched and developed at SUA under Prof Philemon Wambura and Dr Mirende Kichuki," she noted.

Commenting on the joint vaccination programme, Ms Gekul said the exercise will be managed by the ministry as it has also prepared vaccination calendar and indicative prices.

She said the directive is in line with the requirements of the 2003 Act, which also requires the government to ensure there are enough veterinary officers in all regions across the country.

"We have a shortage of veterinary officers in 10 regions and 77 councils, my Ministry together with the Ministry of State, Office of the President, Regional Administration and Local Government will submit a proposal that will be included in the 2012/2022 budget to ensure more officers are employed," she said.

Meanwhile, the outgoing TVA Chairperson Prof Dominick Kambarage said in strengthening the livestock sector, there is a need for assessing the welfare for veterinary officers in the country.

"In 2019, TVA and Ministry of State, Office of the President, Regional Administration and Local Government initiated talks on how to properly manage the sector and its servants," he said.

On the other hand, the Registrar of the Veterinary Council of Tanzania Dr Bedan Masuruli gave a strong warning to nine veterinary officers who have failed to give weekly and monthly reports; stating that the council has also discussed ethical conducts for various types of veterinarians.