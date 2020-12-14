Uganda: Rwenzori Put Forward Demands Ahead of Museveni Campaign

Residents of the Rwenzori Sub-region have urged President Museveni to address a number of issues that are affecting service delivery in their areas.

This comes ahead of the President's visit the sub-region tomorrow as he goes about with his campaigns for the 2021 General Election.

Mr Museveni is expected in Kasese and will proceed to Fort Portal on Wednesday. He will then wind up his campaigns on Thursday in Bundibugyo District.

Many of the residents told Daily Monitor that some of the demands stem from the President's unfulfilled pledges from the previous elections.

Mr Chris Amanyire, a resident of Butebe parish, North Division, in Fort Portal City said the government should speed up the transition process to make Mountains of the Moon University (MMU) a public university.

"We were promised that MMU will be taken over by the government to become a public university but up to now the transition process is slow," Mr Amanyire said.

He also said Saka airfield needs to be rehabilitated to international standards and tarmac Saka Road as a way of boosting tourism in Fort Portal City.

"My wish is that the government allocates funds for these activities. Saka road that connects to MMU, crater lakes, and other tourist sites is in a sorry state and when it rains, it becomes impassable," Mr Amanyire said.

Ms Annet Kobugabe, a farmer from Kicuna village in Kabarole District, said in 2018, government promised to establish an Agro-industrial Park in Kyembogo Village, Kabarole District, to help farmers sell their produce and add value.

"Gen Salim Saleh commissioned the site for the establishment of an Agro-Industrial Park at Kyembogo in 2018 but up to now, the signpost is in the bush. We need the government to speed up the process for its establishment," Ms Kobugabe said.

Mr Yona Masereka, an elder in Bundibugyo District, asked the President to release the incarcerated royal guards of Obusinga Bwa Rwenzururu cultural institution and also allow King Charles Mumbere to return to his kingdom.

"Unless the government releases our sons, who are still in prison since 2016, some of us won't vote for NRM, " Mr Masereka said.

The Bunyangabu District chairman, Mr James Ategeka, said the government should increase the district road fund budget because most roads are in hilly areas with loam soils which need a lot of money for maintenance.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Uganda Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"In the 2018/2019 Financial Year, we were allocated Shs1 billion as road fund but now the budget has been reduced to Shs800 million which is not enough. Our request is that government should increase the budget to Shs4 billion to enable us to maintain all our roads," Mr Ategeka said.

Government reacts

The Kabarole District chairman, Mr Richard Rwabuhinga, said some of the projects kicked off, citing the Fort Portal-Kijura road that would soon be tarmacked.

Mr Donanto Katsigazi, the NRM Coordinator for Tooro, said some of the pledges by President Museveni have been fulfilled like the construction of Buhinga stadium and Mayombo memorial seed secondary school.

Compiled by Felix Basiime, Alex Ashaba, Enid Ninsiima & Longino Muhindo