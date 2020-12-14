South Africa: Committee Chairperson Welcomes Agreement Reached With ABB South Africa and Eskom

14 December 2020
Parliament of South Africa (Cape Town)
press release

The Chairperson of the Portfolio Committee on Public Enterprises, Mr Khaya Magaxa, has welcomed the agreement reached between ABB South Africa and Eskom. This comes after an investigation by the Special Investigating Unit (SIU).

ABB South Africa will pay Eskom R1.56 billion in full settlement of an overpayment dispute relating to a contract unlawfully awarded through corrupt means for work done at Kusile power station.

Mr Magaxa said: "We appreciate this development and encourage the work done by the SIU and other law enforcement agencies to recovery these monies, including exposing and dealing with individuals behind corruption-related activities."

