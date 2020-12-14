South Africa: Condolences to Eswatini

14 December 2020
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

President Cyril Ramaphosa has expressed his condolences to the government and people of the Kingdom of Eswatini following the passing of Prime Minister Ambrose Mandvulo Dlamini.

Dlamini passed away on Sunday, 13 December 2020, at the age of 52, during treatment for COVID-19 in a South African hospital.

President Ramaphosa offered his condolences to the family and friends of the late Prime Minister, the Swazi royal family, the government of the kingdom, and the nation at large.

"Today, all South Africans and compatriots across our continent bow our heads in sadness at the passing of a leader who took pride in leading and representing his nation.

"His untimely passing is also a tragic reminder of the indiscriminate harm that is in our midst in the form COVID-19. May his soul rest in peace," said the President.

Read the original article on SAnews.gov.za.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 SAnews.gov.za. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: SAnews.gov.za

Most Popular
Nigeria
Zimbabwe
Entertainment
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Is Arrest Imminent for Self-Proclaimed Prophet Bushiri in Malawi?
Ethiopia PM's Battle for Control Comes at Huge Cost to Country
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Morocco, Israel Normalise Ties As U.S. Shifts on Western Sahara
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Nigerian Banker Stabbed 76 Times

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.