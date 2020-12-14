South Africa: SASSA Beneficiaries Urged to Reapply for Lapsed Grants

14 December 2020
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

The South African Social Security Agency (SASSA) in Mpumalanga has called beneficiaries of the Care Dependency and Temporary Disability Grants, who feel that their situation has not changed and thus cannot work, to come to SASSA offices to reapply for their grants.

SASSA spokesperson in Mpumalanga, Senzeni Ngubeni, said initially the grants were supposed to lapse on 1 February 2020, but due to COVID-19, Social Development Minister, Lindiwe Zulu, decided to extend them to 31 December 2020.

Ngubeni urged beneficiaries of Dependency and Temporary Disability Grants, who have received letters, to visit the nearest SASSA office as from 5 January 2021 to reapply for the lapsed grants.

"Beneficiaries must also take note that this will be a new application, as temporary grants are given for a specific period and as such, when they lapse, the beneficiaries must start the process of applying again at the nearest SASSA office.

"Thereafter, the applications are referred to a SASSA contracted medical doctor to confirm the medical status of the applicant," Ngubeni said.

Ngubeni warned that the doctor can either confirm disability or deny it.

"In the same vein, the disability may be permanent or temporary, based on medical assessment," Ngubeni said.

For more information, beneficiaries may contact the SASSA customer care toll free number on 0800 60 10 11 or 013 754 9439/9428/54 from 8am - 4pm from Monday - Friday.

Read the original article on SAnews.gov.za.

