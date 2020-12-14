Zimbabwe: Chief Inspector Ncube in Court

14 December 2020
The Herald (Harare)
By Nyore Madzianike

Chief Inspector Busani Ncube, who was deployed at Jumbo Mine for operation Chikorokoza Ngachipere, appeared in court on allegations of illegally escorting 41kg gold ore from Mazowe gold mining area to Harare.

Ncube was not asked to plead to the charges when he appeared before magistrate Judith Taruvinga charged with criminal abuse of office.

Mr Sebastian Mutizirwa, prosecuting, had it that on December 12, Ncube was aboard a Honda Fit along with Plan Lanjisi and Trust Chiparatongo travelling from Jumbo Mine.

They then attempted to evade the tollgate, which raised the suspicion of soldiers who were manning there.

Ncube, Lanjisi and Chiparatongo failed to explain why they wanted to evade the tollgate ending with the soldiers asking to search the car.

It was when Ncube allegedly identified himself as a chief inspector and told the soldiers not to search the car, as it was taking him home.

The court heard that the soldiers insisted on searching the car where they found the gold ore and recovered a pistol and seven rounds of ammunition from Ncube.

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: The Herald

Most Popular
Nigeria
Zimbabwe
Entertainment
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Is Arrest Imminent for Self-Proclaimed Prophet Bushiri in Malawi?
Ethiopia PM's Battle for Control Comes at Huge Cost to Country
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Morocco, Israel Normalise Ties As U.S. Shifts on Western Sahara
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Nigerian Banker Stabbed 76 Times

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.