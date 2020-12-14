Namibia: Isaak Promises to Be Apolitical

The newly elected chairperson of the Keetmanshoop town council's management committee, Easter Isaak (34) has said the southern town sits on lots of potentials that needed to be exploited.

The councillor observed during an exclusive interview with New Era regarding his new role as chairperson of the council.

The youthful politician noted that with 40 hectares of virgin land lying idle, the council will now be looking into capitalizing optimally on this by initiating projects like developing ports and cold storage facilities at the town. "Through consultations with the chief executive officer of Keetmanshoop municipality, we will now be envisaging long-term viable economic plans like agrarian reforms, development of tourism and introducing a green energy scheme," said Isaak.

He also has plans to establish a holding company with the municipality to limit current procurement restrictions.

"The idea is then to source work from capital projects, particularly the provision of affordable housing through public-private partnerships (PPPs) to create the much-needed employment opportunities for the electorate," he said. He also promised to ensure that residents in informal settlements have access to decent housing, potable water and sanitation services. The council under his leadership will also deal with uncompleted projects left by the previous council. "We will now approach the completion of such projects with the sole purpose of ensuring it will be towards the betterment of all residents when completed," Isaak added.

He emphasized that the public should be regarded as the most important stakeholder in the development process since the town council is fully accountable to them. Isaak continued that the business sector and other stakeholders should be there to sustain the town's economy and relieve the plight of the community.

"It is for this very reason that the council will work in close cooperation and consultation with these stakeholders," he said.

Besides unemployment, landlessness and poverty, Isaak stressed that the moral decay in the community is one of the biggest challenge facing the town council.

"Shebeens are mushrooming daily in town, causing moral decay and increasing crime in our community," he said, adding that the council will find ways to address the problem.

"It was always my dream to see the establishment of an innovation centre in Keetmanshoop where people, especially the youth's skills can be unearthed to promote a culture of self-sustainability in our community," he added.

Isaak pledged to work together with other political parties and to serve all residents regardless of their political affiliation.