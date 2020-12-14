Namibia: Saddy Goes Solo

Medicinal chemistry graduate Sadrax Ndjubila aka Saddy has gone solo after parting ways with his singing partner Bliss after releasing their collaborative album titled 'The Genesis' last year. Earlier this month, Saddy surprised many when he debuted his solo effort with a massive and an easy to listen to 18-track afro-beats album titled 'Came from the Dirt'.

Produced and recorded by Chakibeatz at the UGU Studio and Andrew On the Beat, Saddy says he titled the album 'Came from the Dirt' as it resemblances what he has been going through the whole life.

"I was raised by a single mother who had to move to different locations to look for greener pasture. In our instance, we didn't only have to fight poverty, there has been a lot of jealousy and unlawful acts issued towards her business as a hawker, and I felt like our life has made a shift dramatically now," Saddy explained.

With the entire album generally comprised of almost hit songs, one of the front-line songs is 'Kasie Girl || Kasie Boy' that was first released as the first single for the album. The song is undoubtedly giving good energy and relates to a romantic relationship between young people and what they go through in life.

Another song on the album is 'Yeba', which also has an afro-beats sound. This track is a joyful song dedicated to party celebrations.

Hard copies are currently available at Antonio's Arts outlet and all music shops countrywide. Before the year-end, Saddy promises to release more music videos from the new album.