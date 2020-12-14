Namibia: Saddy Goes Solo

14 December 2020
New Era (Windhoek)

Medicinal chemistry graduate Sadrax Ndjubila aka Saddy has gone solo after parting ways with his singing partner Bliss after releasing their collaborative album titled 'The Genesis' last year. Earlier this month, Saddy surprised many when he debuted his solo effort with a massive and an easy to listen to 18-track afro-beats album titled 'Came from the Dirt'.

Produced and recorded by Chakibeatz at the UGU Studio and Andrew On the Beat, Saddy says he titled the album 'Came from the Dirt' as it resemblances what he has been going through the whole life.

"I was raised by a single mother who had to move to different locations to look for greener pasture. In our instance, we didn't only have to fight poverty, there has been a lot of jealousy and unlawful acts issued towards her business as a hawker, and I felt like our life has made a shift dramatically now," Saddy explained.

With the entire album generally comprised of almost hit songs, one of the front-line songs is 'Kasie Girl || Kasie Boy' that was first released as the first single for the album. The song is undoubtedly giving good energy and relates to a romantic relationship between young people and what they go through in life.

Another song on the album is 'Yeba', which also has an afro-beats sound. This track is a joyful song dedicated to party celebrations.

Hard copies are currently available at Antonio's Arts outlet and all music shops countrywide. Before the year-end, Saddy promises to release more music videos from the new album.

Read the original article on New Era.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 New Era. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Era

Most Popular
Nigeria
Zimbabwe
Entertainment
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Is Arrest Imminent for Self-Proclaimed Prophet Bushiri in Malawi?
Ethiopia PM's Battle for Control Comes at Huge Cost to Country
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Morocco, Israel Normalise Ties As U.S. Shifts on Western Sahara
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Nigerian Banker Stabbed 76 Times

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.