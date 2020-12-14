Zimbabwe: King 98 Lights Up Festive Season With Tanzanian Connection

Zimbabwean rapper, King 98 has teamed up with two Tanzanian music sensations, Juma Jux and Shebby Medicine to lighten up the festive mood with an explosive hit song, Jogodo which is a fusion of Afro-pop, RnB and Rap music.

The song which was released recently is already making waves in East Africa, where King 98 is fast becoming a household name following his well-received song and video "Kachiri" that featured top Tanzania artist Diamond Platnumz.

As he continues to scale dizzy heights, King 98 has roped in heavyweights in music production, a clear indication that he is not about to take the foot off the pedal. The song Jogodo was produced by world renowned producer S2kizzy, mixed by another doyen in the music industry, Laizer while the video was directed by Kenny who is a master in producing world class videos.

In typical King 98 style, he spoke a little about the song because his philosophy is that his music will speak for itself. "I wanted to write something that will lighten up the moods of so many people this holiday season and make them dance. However, I couldn't have done it alone but with none other than the King of RnB in East Africa, Jux," said King 98.

For those wondering and those already mesmerized, Jogodo is a Yoruba word from Nigeria which means having fun. King 98 has just served a delicious and danceable dish full of fun.

Indeed, King 98 doesn't need to do much talking, the song Jogodo will do the talking and his ever-expectant fans will roll into the festive season riding on this danceable song that is loaded with the true African beat.

In the song, Jux sings in the intro, followed by the catchy chorus after which King 98 stamps his authority in his usual thumping voice:

"You wanna be with a punk I act cool

but I'm tough squad deep it's all love

hate me good luck won't you dance to the tune (aye eh eh)

make you jump in a rom (aye eh eh eh)

never will kill my vibe (aye eh eh eh aya Gwi Gwi!"

After King 98, Shebby Medicine chips in to give the song sweet vibes.

Indeed, there is no one who can kill King 98's vibe? The young man has determination, passion, focus and hard work written all over his handsome face.

Understandably, King 98's publicist, Steve Tsikirai had a hectic day soon after the release of the song. Speaking from Tanzania, Tsikirai said: "It's been hectic here. A combination of King 98, Jux and Shebby Medicine is a killer. The people here have fallen in love with King 98.

"I can describe the song Jogodo as the anthem that gives Wakanda its African spirit. The jovial and flawless rhythm in the song parades happiness...

"When King 98 started his career, he clearly stated that his vision was to conquer Africa. In the genesis of his vision, Southern Africa and West Africa were his launch pads. To achieve this great vision, he felt that this year was the right time to face the East and he has done so in ways that will leave lasting footprints.

"King 98 worked with Jux and Shebby Medicine because he wanted to synthesize Rap, Bongo and RnB. In practice, King 98 is like a music scientist very keen to experiment and this has been his advantage in the game... Hooking up great talents such as Jux and Shebby Medicine wasn't much of a hassle since King 98 has really managed to stamp his name in East Africa through his scorcher, "Kachiri," that is still shaking the airwaves."

Tsikirai hinted that the song Jogodo is a precursor to what's brewing in the oven that is set for a massive launch early next year: "What we can say is that we are working on an album which without doubt will be the glory of Africa. Watch out for many more exciting surprises." His confidence is quite understandable considering that a few weeks ago, one of Nigeria's most sough-after producers, London (real name Michael Ovie Hunter) was in the country putting final touches to King 98's forthcoming album.

King 98's East Africa manager, Alma Bronxi was naturally ecstatic yesterday: "Within hours after the release of the song Jogodo, I was inundated with calls from different media houses requesting interviews. I think Jogodo is one of the best songs released this December and I am very sure it's going to be a hit. The response here is East Africa is just amazing. There is so much hype around the song.

"The hype is understandable because Jux is one of the biggest RnB artists in Tanzania while the fans here don't seem to get enough of King 98. The combination of the two is perfect to lighten up the festive mood."

Equally over the moon was Hadja Kobele Keita, King 98's International Manager who described the Zimbabwean rapper as "part of the assets of the future of African music." She added: "King 98's style of music is a fusion of arts that resonates beyond our continent."

Accompanying the song Jogodo is a top quality video that matches international standards. The scenery in the video aptly complements the message about fun in the song, while as usual, King 98 silences the fashion police with his exquisite and expensive dressing.

Jux, born Juma Musa Mkambala is one of the hottest young artists in Tanzania with a huge following. He ventured into music in 2005 at the age of 16, starting as a rapper and later switched to RnB. He has produced several hit songs that include singles such as "Napata raha," "Napo Kuwa Nawe," and Mwambie yeye."

Due to his cool swag, Jux has been named as one of the most fashionable musicians in East Africa by fashion magazines such as BaakKubwa and Mzuka.

On the other hand, Shebby Medicine adds his unmistakable Bongo flavor to give the song a rich African feel that is set to captivate the international audience.

Indeed, as French author, Alphonse de Lamartine says: "Music is the literature of the heart; it commences where speech ends." King 98 keeps giving his fans the literature of the heart and he doesn't need to speak a lot - his music will speak for him and Jogodo will speak to his fans this festive season.

Already, the song Jogodo has set Youtube, Instagram, Twitter and Facebook on fire!