Namibia: Nakathila, Simon Cruise to Victories

Jeremiah "Lowkey" Nakathila and Harry Simon Jnr on Saturday evening delivered blistering performances in their respective fights, with Nakathila stopping Tanzanian opponent Emmanuel Amos in the 2nd round while Simon Jnr stretched his record to 13 consecutive wins with a 3rd round stoppage win over Petson Mutengwa of Zimbabwe.

Headling the "Together as One Part 2" boxing bonanza held at Windhoek Country Club Resort and Casino on Saturday, Nakathila defended his WBO Global junior super featherweight title against Amos in superb style as he dropped the Tanzanian in the opening round their bout to set the tone.

The 30-year-old Namibian continued with his dominance in the second round, constantly pushing Amos back with his powerful combination to the head and body of the Tanzanian, who could clearly not keep up with Nakathila's speed and painful accuracy.

It was midway through the second round that Nakathila stopped an outmuscled Amos, tearing him to pieces with a brutal straight combination and uppercut that tumbled the Tanzanian, who failed to beat the count - allowing Nakathila to score a 2nd round stoppage win and extending his record to 21 wins and one loss from 22 professional fights.

On a bad day at the office for Mikka Shonena, who succumbed to a silky and very dexterous Brandon Denes of Zimbabwe who stopped the Namibian in the sixth round of their WBO Africa welterweight 10-rounder. The defeat saw Shonena suffering his first career loss as his record dropped to 16 wins and one loss from 17 fights.

n the other supporting bout of the night, Harry Simon Jnr remained on course with a splendid performance against Zimbabwe's Mutengwa, who he stopped in the 3rd round of their international junior welterweight fight to take his record to an impressive 13 wins from 13 fights in the paid ranks.

In a super bantamweight six-rounder, Phillipus Nghitumbwa defeated Zimbabwe's Ronald Tamani via a 2nd round stoppage and Paulinus "John-John" Ndjolonimus scored a stoppage win over Timashe Zihove of Zimbabwe. Charles Shinima made easy work of Zimbabwe's Liberty Muwani, who he stopped in the first round.

Undercards Fillemon Nghitenyane, Abed Shikongo, Flame Nangolo, Phillipus Shaanika, Elso Kalus and Nathaniel Sebastian all won their respective fights.