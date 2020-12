Tunis/Tunisia — 34 COVID-19 recoveries have been reported in Medenine governorate, taking the recovery count in the region to 1,748 since the outbreak of the virus.

Besides, the region also reported 23 additional infections over the past 24 hours, bringing the infection tally to 2,285 so far, Preventive Health Director in Medenine Zayed El Anz said.

According to the same source, zero COVID-19 fatalities have been reported in the past days in the governorate.