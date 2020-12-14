Ethiopia: Tigray Interim Cabinet Takes Office Today

Chief Executive of Tigray Provisional Administration, Mulu Nega (PhD) said that the newly-formed state cabinet is taking office as of today 13 December 2020.

Briefing journalists on the current situations in Tigray State yesterday, the chief executive stated that close partnership has been formed with all concerned bodies to the re-opening of public offices and business enterprises in the area.

Also, the interim administration has given great consideration to re-open utility providing institutions to enable the society pursue their daily lives without fear ensuring their wellbeing.

Mulu ordered civil servants in the state to get back to their duties by Monday 14 December and admonished them that failure to the decree considered as the employee left their job by their consent.

"Civil servants are employed to the service of the public and not to the execution of political agenda," he said, calling government's employees to discharge their entrusted duties and responsibilities.

Noting that enduring peace and stability has been restored in most towns in Tigray State including the capital Mekelle, the chief executive stated that business entities should open doors as of today. Corrective measures will be taken place in commercial enterprises that failed to adhere the decree of the provisional administration.

Meanwhile, Mulu urged persons that bear firearms, both under legal and illegal circumstances to hand over the arms for nearby law enforcement entity till Tuesday 15 December 2020. Door-to-door searches will be conducted after Tuesday and persons with a possession of firearms will be held accountable by law.

The Ethiopian herald December 13/2020