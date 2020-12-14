Ethiopia: Nebe Invites Local CSOs to Observe Upcoming Elections

opinion

The National Election Board of Ethiopia (NEBE) on Friday December 11, 2020, tendered an invitation for interested local Civil Society Organizations (CSOs) to submit to the board their application to partake as local observers in the upcoming 6th general elections.

The board said local CSOs, as observers to an election, will play a great role in making the upcoming general election free, fair and independent.

Based on inputs collected during consultations with representative of CSOs and other stakeholders, the board stated, it has already approved an election observers' code of conduct, which provides a guide to the relation between the board and local CSOs.

The board invited legally registered non-profit and non-governmental CSOs, free from any political leaning, to submit their application.

Therefore, local CSOs that meet the requirements stipulated under the observers' code of conduct can submit their application within 15 working days starting from Friday, December 11, 2020.

The Reporter previously reported that a consortium of over 165 locally established civil society organizations were awaiting the board's approval to kickoff voters' education in multimedia platforms for the upcoming election. The consortium named the Coalition of Ethiopian Civil Society Organizations for Election (CECOE), launched in early 2020, aims at providing civic and voter education, election monitoring and observation, advocacy and stakeholder's participation, and research and capacity building.

The Ethiopian national elections scheduled for August, 2020 were postponed due to the threat posed by the Coronavirus pandemic. The postponement was a controversial move for Ethiopian political parties, especially the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF) which held regional elections unilaterally in defiance of the federal government's decision to postpone the election.

After the Board held discussions with different stakeholders, it later announced the end of May or the first weeks of June, 2021 as the revised tentative schedule for the 6th general elections.