Somalia: Somaliland Leader Meets Uhuru in State House

14 December 2020
Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta has today received Somaliland President Muse Bihi Abdi and his delegation at the State House in Nairobi.

Uhuru Kenyatta welcomed the President of Somaliland to the Presidential Palace, and the two sides toured the Presidential Palace.

The Kenyan presidency said the two sides discussed issues of mutual interest. The Kenyan presidency has said a second meeting between the two sides will take place on Tuesday, to conclude the talks.

Kenya said yesterday that it has no diplomatic presence in Somaliland but recognizes political and economic stability in the region and is interested in developing and expanding trade and investment.

Somaliland Foreign Minister Yassin Faraton told the BBC that Bihi's trip had nothing to do with the deteriorating relations between the Somali federal government and the Nairobi government and that the Mogadishu-Nairobi conflict would not affect them. Somaliland.

she said the two officials would then reach an agreement, which he did not elaborate on, but said it was related to issues of mutual interest.

Faraton noted that the talks were not part of the Khat issue, which is known to have been banned by the federal government, and underlined that Kenyan qat used to go to Somaliland in the first place.

The meeting between Bihi and Kenyatta comes amid escalating tensions between Kenya and Somalia, with the Mogadishu government recently accusing Nairobi of meddling in the internal affairs of the country and putting pressure on some regional administration leaders.

Somaliland a broke away from Somalia in 1991 and has continued its effort to be a separate country ever since, but it has not been internationally recognized.

