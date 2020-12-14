Malawi: State House Puts a Positive Spin On MCP Youth Protests - 'Chakwera Concerned With Challenges Affecting Malawi Youths'

14 December 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Patricia Kapulula - Mana

President Lazarus Chakwera is aware of challenges the youth in the country are facing and sympathises with them hence the need to address such challenges in order to create a Malawi that was good for all, his spokesperson Brian Banda has said

Banda, State House Press Secretary, made the remarks Monday during a Weekly Brief at Kamuzu Palace in Lilongwe saying the President understands challenges affecting Malawians, youth inclusive and those asking are right because they have hope for a better Malawi.

Banda was responding to questions from journalists on concerns on some Malawi Congress Party (MCP) youth made over the weekend.

On Saturday, dozens of MCP youth held protest marches against the party's Secretary General (SG), Eisenhower Mkaka, and two others accusing them of nepotism, favouritism and tribalism.

He said he wouldn't comment much on that saying it was a party issue which could best be answered by the party's Secretary General.

The Press Secretary said President Chakwera knows that the youth lack employment a situation which cannot go without being addressed.

"Their concerns are genuine. It is true that the youth don't want handouts but jobs. As such it is important that the creation of one million jobs materialises.

"It is important that campaign promises are fulfilled. Some are short term, some medium term while othesr are long term and as such they will be fulfilled at different times," Banda said.

He cited raising the tax threshold to K100, 000, minimum wage to K50, 000 and non-interference of the law enforcement agencies as some of the promises which have been fulfilled.

Banda appealed to Malawians to exercise patience on campaign promises saying the Tonse led government has been in office for 169 days yet their mandate is for five years.

Earlier, State House Director of Communication and Executive Assistant to the President, Sean Kampondeni gave an outline of the president's diary for last week and the week ahead.

