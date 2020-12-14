Ghana: President Akufo-Addo Appoints Transition Team

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, in accordance with the Presidential (Transition) Act, 2012, (Act 845), has appointed 15 persons to constitute the membership of the Transition Team.

The members are; Madam Akosua Frema Osei-Opare (Chief of Staff, Office of the President), Chairperson; Yaw Osafo Maafo (Senior Minister); Gloria Akuffo (Attorney General); Ken Ofori-Atta (Minister for Finance); Ambrose Dery, (Minister for the Interior); Dominic Nitiwul, (Minister for Defence); Shirley Ayorkor Botchway (Minister for Foreign Affairs) and Hajia Alima Mahama, (Minister for Local Government and Rural Development).

Other members also include Albert Kan Dapaah (Minister for National Security); Nana Dwamena (Head of the Civil Service); Dr. Nana Ato Arthur (Head of the Local Government Service) and Dr. Janet Ampadu Fofie (Chair of the Public Services Commission).

The rest are; Mrs. Mercy Debrah (Secretary to the Cabinet); Joshua Kyeremeh (National Security Co-ordinator) and Mr. Henry Wood (Ag. Chief Director, Office of the President).

A press statement signed by the Director of Communications at the Presidency, Eugene Arhin, said "The (Transition) Act, 2012, (Act 845), was enacted to govern the transition from one administration to another."

According to the press release, in the case where the incumbent President is re-elected for a second term, Section 1(3) of the Act stipulates in part that "the President shall designate members of the Transition Team."

The Act also stipulates that within 24 hours of the declaration of the results of the presidential election by the Electoral Commission, the President shall constitute the membership of the Transition Team.