Ghana: President Akufo-Addo Commissions Twifo-Praso District Hospital

President Akufo-Addo commissioning the 60-bed Twifo- Praso District Hospital

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has commissioned a 60-bed Twifo- Praso District Hospital which is part of the Ghana Hospital Project executed by Eurojet Invest SA of Egypt.

This is the fifth hospital President Akufo-Addo has commissioned under the hospital project following the commissioning of the Upper West Regional Hospital in Wa, the Ga East Municipal Hospital in Accra, the Ahafo-Ano Hospital in Tepa and the Tain District Hospital in Nsokor.

Speaking at the Commissioning of the hospital, Friday, President Akufo-Addo said the hospital, has been long-awaited in Twifo-Praso and "it is good that today, the demand for district hospital of quality had been realised."

Residents and surrounding health facilities, the President indicated, would now gain access to improved healthcare from the Twifo-Praso Hospital.

President Akufo-Addo said the Ghana Hospital Project, which involves the design and construction and equipping of one Military Hospital, two regional hospitals and six district hospitals, is at the cost of $339 million.

Other hospitals being constructed under this project, the President indicated, are the 250-bed regional hospital in Nsewea in the Bosomtwe District of the Ashanti Region, the 60-bed hospital in Salaga in the Savanna Region and a 60-bed district hospital in Konongo in the Ashanti Region.

The project, which falls under the broader objective of providing infrastructure for the delivery of effective healthcare for the citizenry, are all expected to be commissioned by the end of the first quarter of 2021.

President Akufo-Addo said the goal of the government was to establish a strong accessible healthcare system which to guarantee the health and wellbeing of the people.

The President said since his assumption in 2017, "we have in each year provided financial clearance for the recruitment of a total of 90, 696 permanent and temporary health workers.

He commended the Ministry of Health, the Ghana Health Service and the Project contractor, Eurojet for the efforts they had put in so far with the Ghana Hospital Project.