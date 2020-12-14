Ghana: Presidential Candidate of Gum Congratulates President-Elect Akufo-Addo

President Akufo-Addo (right) welcoming Rev. Christian Kwabena Andrews to his office

The presidential candidate of the Ghana Union Movement (GUM), who placed third in the 2020 elections on Friday called on the President-elect, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to congratulate him on winning the 2020 presidential election.

In his interaction with President-elect Akufo-Addo, the founder of GUM, Rev Christian Kwabena Andrews said, "We know that when God comes in, long life and strength will be yours to continue what you've started and ensured that your vision for a development and prosperous Ghana will be accomplished."

He pleaded with the President-elect to "focus on solving the little disputes that had come up during this year's general elections to enable you to carry out the development agenda you envisage for the country."

Rev. Andrews commended the media for the pivotal role it had played in this year's elections, at entrenching and sustaining the country's democratic governance.

He said the media's significant role in ensuring a free, fair and transparent elections with accurate reportage, had come with a huge cost, which the government needed to support them stay afloat.

Rev. Christian Kwabena Andrews said it was important the media, was supported financially to stay afloat as media houses had spent enough to ensure that this year's elections were free, fair and transparent.

On his part, President-elect Akufo-Addo who expressed gratitude for the trust imposed in him assured that, under his watch, Ghana will be peaceful and have a united front.

"Anything that I will do to ensure we have peace in the country, you can count on me. I will do it. It's important for the country and myself."

"What I need is to have the support from you and the others--advice, encouragement--to lead the country to achieve its targeted vision of creating wealth and prosperity.

GUM was founded on March 10, 2019 as a social democratic party and participated in this year's elections (2020 General elections) and was placed third (3rd) with a total vote cast of 105, 548, representing 0.08%.