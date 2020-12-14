Ghana: President Akufo-Addo Leaves for Cote d'Lvoire, Guinea and London

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, who is ECOWAS Chair left Ghana on Sunday, December 13, 2020, for Cote d'Ivoire and Guinea.

President Akufo-Addo will today Monday, December 14, attend the swearing-in ceremony of H.E Alassane Ouattara, President-elect of Cote d'Ivoire, in Abidjan, and, on Tuesday, December 15, 2020, attend the swearing-in ceremony of the President-elect of the Republic of Guinea, H.E Excellency Professor Alpha Condé.

The President will leave for London on December 15 to attend to some private engagements.

He is accompanied by the First Lady, Mrs Rebecca Akufo-Addo, the Minister for Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, Shirley Ayorkor Botchway, and officials of the Presidency and Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

President Akufo-Addo is expected back into the country on Monday, December 21, 2020. I'm his absence, Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia will act in his stead.