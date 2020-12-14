Uganda: Federations Form Separate Lobbying Body

A group of sports federations have formed an auxiliary association that they say will enhance lobbying in the sector.

The Association of Sports Federations and Associations of Uganda was formed in Kampala last week with boxing president Moses Muhangi as interim head assisted by Robert Jjagwe of table tennis federation as general secretary.

Addressing a news conference at the weekend, by Muhangi revealed that 42 of 51 organisations recognised by National Council of Sports (NCS) had expressed interest in the formation.

But 38 attended the December 10 meeting that appointed him chairman, with nine others as committee members for an undisclosed interim period, where they are expected to sort the legality of the association.

"We want to create a big platform for us as sports leaders, where we can speak for ourselves, by ourselves," Muhangi said.

"We recognise the efforts of our regulators NCS, the Ministry of Education and Sports, UOC but we need to supplement and enrich their representation.

"What we want to do is no different from what teachers do under Unatu (Uganda National Teachers' Union) or traders under Kacita (Kampala City Traders Association) or how groups like musicians, hotel owners and others associate."

Concerted efforts

According to Muhangi, their immediate task is to meet President Museveni to, among others, discuss increased funding for sports from the current Shs17bn, relaxation of some of the Covid-19 guidelines for the sector and how they can benefit from government programmes such as Emyooga, Operation Wealth Creation and Youth Livelihood Fund.

"Our biggest concern now is the idleness of the sector. The SOPs are very stringent on us and we have failed to meet them while every time we raise our concerns over funding, we are told "the President has decided."

"We will work on formal efforts to meet him and share our ideas as a group," Muhangi added.

Being misunderstood?

Muhangi is also not lost on the fact that their efforts could be misunderstood as "a group challenging the status quo."

Indeed Fufa, on Friday through communications director Ahmed Hussein, released a statement dissociating itself from the formation.

The local football federation said the challenges of the sector "need to be urgently addressed through appropriate channels."

NCS secretary general Bernard Patrick Ogwel declined to comment on the developments saying it is not yet formal.

"They have not yet addressed us formally on anything. I am only reading it on social media," Ogwel said.

Muhangi is convinced they will bring everyone on board eventually.

"There is no way we can assume to work for sports without working with NCS. It is our role to show everyone that unity is the future," he said.

"We have more than half of the federations on board so we believe that we are representing everyone and whoever fights us might be fighting the entire sector.

"For Fufa, I think their communication was premature because by the time they sent it out, this association was just an idea. You cannot disassociate from something that you are not part of and neither can you stop an idea whose time has come."

Tracing the roots

At the height of the coronavirus-enforced lockdown in May, Uganda Olympic Committee (UOC) hosted an online debate to discuss the commercialisation of the sports sector and there was a resolution to build synergies among all disciplines.

Fufa president Moses Magogo argued then that "our disciplines could be different but our challenges are the same so we need to speak together."

UOC deputy secretary general Dunstan Nsubuga added meat to the argument saying "this would also help to sort the issue of taxation, where it is hard for individual federations to benefit from exemptions that exist within the law but are complicated by interpretation and are also down to the discretion of the commissioner."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Uganda NGO By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

There has been agitation for these collaborations since then.

Interim leadership

Chairman Moses Muhangi (boxing)

Sec. Gen. Robert Jjagwe (Tab. tennis)

Committee members

Eng. Emmanuel Mwaka (chess)

Harriet Ayaa (gymnastics)

Richard Mcbond Asiimwe (archery)

Thomas Bamuteze (rollball)

Annet Kisomose (netball)

Stanley Tamale (hockey)

Harry Mwebesa (kickboxing)