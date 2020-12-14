Namibia: First Independent to Serve As MP

14 December 2020
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Sakeus Iikela

NEW Rundu Rural constituency councillor Paulus Mbangu, who will be sworn in as a member of the National Council tomorrow, is the first person to ever serve in Namibia's parliament as an independent candidate.

Mbangu - a former Swapo Party Youth League secretary for labour - is one of 93 people who contested the just ended regional council elections as independents.

Only Mbangu and three other people - Vistor Ivene Kabunga, new councillor for Linyati constituency; Divai Humphrey, Judea Lyaboloma constituency; and Busihu Bennety Likukela of Kongola constituency - were successful out of the 93 registered independent candidates.

The National Council is the upper chamber of Namibia's bicameral parliament.

It reviews bills passed by the National Assembly - the lower chamber of parliament - and makes recommendations for legislation of regional concern to the National Assembly.

It is made up of 42 members directly elected from regional councils representing Namibia's 14 regions.

Each of the 14 regions sends three representatives to the National Council for a five-year tenure.

From 2015, the ruling Swapo Party held an absolute majority in the National Council, occupying 40 of the 42 seats. Other parties that were represented in the previous National Council are PDM (1) and Nudo (1).

Before the total number of seats were increased from 26 to 42, Swapo also held an absolute majority, occupying 24 of the 26 seats in 2004-2010 and 2010-2015.

The only other opposition party to ever be represented in the National Council is the United Democratic Front (UDF) 1992, 1998, 2004 and 2010.

Although Swapo saw its performance in the just-ended regional council and local authority elections drastically reduced, it still retained its two-thirds majority in the National Council with 28 members.

The opposition parties combined occupy the remaining 14 seats.

This is because Swapo won 88 constituencies in the regional council elections, followed by the Landless People's Movement (LPM) with 11 while the Independent Patriots for Change (IPC) took five constituencies. The Popular Democratic Movement (PDM), the United Democratic Front (UDF) and the National Unity Democratic Organisation (Nudo) each took control of four constituencies.

The LPM which won four seats in last year's National Assembly election is now the official opposition party in the National Council with six seats.

Other parties that will be represented in the National Council include the IPC (2), the PDM - the official opposition in the National Assembly with two seats, Nudo (1) and the UDF (2).

In terms of gender representation, only six women will be sworn in the National Council tomorrow compared to 28 men.

Only 70 women were registered to contest the regional council elections at various constituencies this year.

The new members will also elect among themselves a new chairperson of the National Council to serve for the next five years.

