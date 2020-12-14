Namibia: Nacc Addresses 'Structural Deficit' in Competition Laws

THE Namibian Competition Commission (NaCC) has unveiled a policy that would complement the country's Competition Act.

According to CEO Vitalis Ndalikokule, the country hastily enacted a Competition Act without a policy, which created a structural deficit.

NAMIBIA'S STRUCTURAL DEFICIT

"We enacted a law without framing our policy agenda first!" Says Ndalikokule

He highlighted the deficit during the official launch of the National Competition Policy (NCP) in Windhoek last week.

The policy aims to foster and embed competition principles in both public and private policies and initiatives, while the act provides the legal recourse against public and private behaviour that may result in the stifling of competition in the economy.

The NCP aims to tackle concentrated markets. (Market concentration measures the extent to which market shares are concentrated among a small number of firms. It is often taken as a proxy for the intensity of competition).

Ndalikokule highlighted that some tradable sectors only have one player and are characterised by limited import competition.

He also touched on monopolies in the utility sector, such as the water, energy and network sectors.

"With a large number of state-owned enterprises participating in the economy as national champions, competitive neutrality becomes important," Ndalikokule said.

INFANT INDUSTRY PROTECTION

He explained that protected industries must not harm consumer welfare inadvertently.

The country has a few big companies with protection, with Namib Poultry as a typical example.

However, an assessment on how the benefit of the infant industry protection extended to the local braai-pack maker is shared with the consumers could be done beyond theoretical literature.

Ndalikokule also explained that the NCP will enable a review of legislation, policies and regulations that restrict competition in the Namibian economy.

UNFAVOURABLE PUBLIC TENDERING

According to Ndalikokule, the commission has identified various emerging issues, and topping the list is the public procurement process, "specially for small firms".

He said they have observed "widespread (un)intentional crowding out of SMMEs in tenders through unrealistic pre- and post-qualification terms, 'bundling' of orders phenomena, and unfavourable payment or supply terms", which they term 'structural barriers' to SMMEs in the economy.

Ndalikokule stated that the "NaCC, through enhanced tools to effectively regulate competition in the bidding processes", wants to introduce the allocation of public resources through the NCP to reduce bid-rigging in the public tendering process.

He called for cooperation between the NaCC and the Public Procurement Board of Namibia to ensure competitiveness in the bidding process.

"Develop a cooperating mechanism between the NaCC and to enhance competition in public tenders and reduce bid rigging practices," stated Ndalikokule.

SMMEs PROTECTION

Through the newly launched policy, the commission seeks to answer how NaCC could contribute to creating a level playing field through introducing substantive provisions in the Competition Act.

Ndalikokule highlighted various options that can be weighed upon, such as fast-track complaints lodged by small, medium and micro enterprises (SMMEs).

Or perhaps increase the envelope for victimisation provision for protection to SMME complainants, and support SMME associations to bring complaints and also to participate in the hearing of cases and market inquiries.

He explained that support can be extended to SMME associations to bring in applications for exemptions (buyers groups).

Ndalikokule said NaCC remain the regulator.

He also suggested that the ministry of trade appoints an advisory national competition policy committee (NCPC) that incorporates various stakeholders, with the NaCC as its secretariat. However, independent evaluations will be routed through NCPC and the trade ministry.

Ndalikokule also updated the public that the NCP will inform the amendments to the Competition act and such process to amend the Act has started.

The commission has invited and received written submissions from various stakeholders - local, regional and international. The commission will consider the submissions and convene a stakeholders' workshop early next year for further discussion. Hereafter, the commission will submit the final draft of the policy to the minister of trade for consideration.

