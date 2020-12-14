Mozambique: Money for Maputo to Rebuild School Sanitation

Maputo — Maputo City Municipal Council has received about 30 million US dollars to reconstruct, by 2030, sanitation facilities in schools in all seven municipal districts of the Mozambican capital.

The Money has been granted by Water and Sanitation for the Urban Poor (WSUP), a not-for-profit partnership between the private sector, NGOS, and research institutions, focused on solving problems of inadequate water supply and sanitation in low income urban communities.

The WSUP website declares "We help transform cities to benefit the millions who lack access to water and sanitation".

The consultant for the WSUP strategy, Manuel Lobo, announced the grant on Sunday, during a ceremony to present the Water, Sanitation and Hygiene Strategy for Maputo primary schools.

"We shall construct brand new buildings for the teachers, administrative blocks, sanitary blocks for pupils, and increase the water capacity to supply the toilets", he said. The purpose was to create an appropriate and pleasant environment which will improve the sanitation in the municipality's primary schools.

The national director of WSUP, Tunisio Camba, said the support will go directly to the schools. He believed the money will be enough to provide a minimum of five litres of water a day for each pupil during the next ten years.

The Mayor of Maputo, Eneas Comiche, said that conserving the sanitation facilities in the schools should be a priority, because the support the municipality has received should guarantee better conditions in the school infrastructures.

"We recognise the work of WSUP, our strategic partner in financing and rehabilitating the Maputo City primary schools, said the Mayor. "The municipality is called upon to find mechanisms to conserve and maintain the installations".

WSUP is one of the government's major partners in the education sector. In 2007, it provided assistance to 13 primary schools in the central city of Beira, benefitting over 25,000 pupils.