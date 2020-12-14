Mozambique: Two More Covid-19 Deaths Reported

Maputo — The Mozambican health authorities on Sunday reported two more deaths from the Covid-19 respiratory disease and 142 new cases.

According to a press release from the Ministry of Health, the latest victims were two Mozambican women, aged 70 and 83, who were hospitalised in a Maputo health unit. Their condition did not improve and they were both declared dead on Saturday.

The Ministry said that, since the start of the pandemic, 248,476 people have been tested for the coronavirus that causes Covid-19, 1,028 of them in the previous 24 hours. Of the samples tested, 531 were from Maputo city, 119 from Maputo province, 93 from Cabo Delgado, 89 from Sofala, 74 from Inhambane, 68 from Nampula, 41 from Sofala, five from Gaza, four from Tete, three from Mania and one from Niassa.

886 of the tests gave negative results, and 142 people tested positive for the coronavirus. This brought the number of confirmed cases of Covid-19, since the first case was diagnosed, on 22 March, to 16,954. Of the new cases, 136 are Mozambicans, three are Portuguese, two are South Africans and one is Zimbabwean.

72 are men or boys and 70 are women or girls. 16 are children under the age of 15, and a further 16 are over 65 years old. For three cases, no age information was available.

The release added that, in line with standard Ministry of Health procedure, all 142 new cases are now in home isolation and their contacts are being traced.

82 of the new cases are from Maputo city and 42 are from Maputo province. Thus 87.3 per cent of the new cases are from Maputo city and province, confirming once again that Maputo is the epicentre of the pandemic in Mozambique. There were also five cases from Inhambane, four from Cabo Delgado, three from Nampula, two from Manica, two from Gaza, one from Zambezia and one from Tete.

The release added that, in the previous 24 hours, one Covid-19 patient was discharged from hospital and a new patient was admitted, both in Maputo city. There are now 26 people under medical care in the Covid-19 isolation wards (22 in Maputo, one in Matola, two in Zambezia and one in Tete).

In the same period, 23 people, all of them in Cabo Delgado, made a full recovery from Covid-19. The number of recoveries now stands at 14,818, which is 87.4 per cent of all people diagnosed with the coronavirus in Mozambique.

As of Sunday, there were 1,990 active cases of Covid-19 in the country, divided geographically as follows - Maputo city. 1,611 (81 per cent of the total); Maputo province, 115; Cabo Delgado, 77; Gaza, 44; Niassa, 35; Nampula, 22; Inhambane, 22; Zambezia, 20; Sofala, 18; Tete, 15; Manica, 13.