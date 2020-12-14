Mozambique: Ressano Garcia Border Temporarily Closed

Maputo — The Mozambican and South African authorities temporarily closed the border between the two countries at Ressano Garcia on Monday morning, because an official on the South African side tested positive for the Covid-19 respiratory disease, according to the online version of the independent daily "O Pais".

Trucks laden with goods on their way to shops for the festive season, and buses full of passengers, had to wait in long queues while the facilities on both sides of the border were disinfected.

"All those areas suspected of being infected must be decontaminated", said Pedro Pene, head of the Ressano Garcia border post. "That's the work we had to do, and that's why there was a temporary suspension of activities, so that we could carry out the decontamination".

Despite the Covid-19 pandemic and the medical advice to avoid all but essential travel, there is a considerable flow of people and goods across the border. Currently about 4,000 people cross the Ressano Garcia border every day and that number is certain to rise as the Christmas and New Year holidays approach.

"People come for various reasons", said Pene. "Some have medical appointments and some have other business that cannot be delayed. But the best thing to do, in order to preserve the health of the majority, is to stop exposing oneself to infection".

Some Mozambicans returning from South Africa arrived at the border at about 05.00, only to find that they had a long wait ahead of them. The border posts did not re-open until 10.00.