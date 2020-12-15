South Africa: Festive Season Beach Ban for Eastern Cape and Garden Route As Ramaphosa Tightens Covid-19 Regulations

analysis

Beaches in the Garden Route and the Eastern Cape will be closed from 16 December after President Cyril Ramaphosa on Monday 14 December announced tighter restrictions for both districts and the country as a whole to fight the second wave of coronavirus infections.

South Africans will start the festive season with an 11pm curfew, and even earlier in hotspots, restricted hours on the sale of alcohol and no access to beaches in the Garden Route and the Eastern Cape after President Cyril Ramaphosa announced tighter regulations to fight a second wave of coronavirus infections in South Africa.

"One of the greatest challenges we need to confront are the huge crowds that flock to beaches and recreational parks on public holidays over the festive season," Ramaphosa said.

"We have undertaken extensive consultations on this issue so that we can find an approach that reduces the risk of large-scale transmission while limiting the negative impact on businesses in coastal areas.

"We have therefore agreed to adopt a differentiated approach, which takes into account the different circumstances in different areas of the country.

"In the areas with the highest rate of infection, beaches and public parks will be closed for the duration of...