Malawi Agrees to SA's Request to Extradite Televangelist Bushiri and His Wife

analysis

But the legal process could take months or even years to finalise.

The net is slowly tightening around fugitive Malawian televangelist Shepherd Bushiri and his wife, Mary, after the Malawi government agreed to South Africa's request to extradite them to face trial in South Africa.

Malawi's Attorney-General, Chikosa Silungwe, has recommended that the extradition should go ahead and Homeland Security Minister Richard Chimwendo Banda has endorsed this decision, Malawi's government spokesperson, Gospel Kazako, confirmed to Daily Maverick.

However, Kazako also strongly emphasised that it would be up to the courts to make the final decision on whether they should be arrested and sent back to South Africa. "Our courts are fully independent," he declared. Some experts believe it could take years to extradite the couple if they use all the legal recourse available to them.

It is not completely clear whether the Bushiris will be arrested pending a court decision on whether to extradite them. They handed themselves to police in November after Interpol issued a warrant for their arrest, but a Lilongwe magistrate ordered them to be released because Malawian authorities had not ordered their arrest. The Malawi government appealed against the magistrate's decision to the high court, which...