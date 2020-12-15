Nigeria: Gunmen Kidnap 22 in Niger State - Report

14 December 2020
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Nasir Ayitogo

A witness says the bandits stormed the village on motorbikes "and started shooting sporadically into the air".

Gunmen have kidnapped at least 19 persons in Ogu and Tegina communities in Niger State.

According to a report by Channels Television, a resident of Ogu, Kamal Wayam, said the assailants stormed the village on motorbikes "and started shooting sporadically into the air".

The Sunday incident in Niger State is coming a few days after gunmen stormed a secondary school in Katsina State and abducted 333 students according to a figure given by the state government.

According to a witness, the gunmen ransacked houses and took away valuables.

"The gunmen in their large number arrived in Ogu on motorcycles and before we knew what was happening, they started shooting into the air.

"They ransacked people's houses and whatever valuable they could lay their hands on, they carted away," the witness said.

He said four of the persons abducted in Ogu "were members of one family while the other two were visitors to the community".

The attack on Tegina community was said to have happened at about 12:30 a.m on Monday with 16 people abducted.

"The gunmen entered the room of my daughter that night, but she hid herself under the bed, while her husband went up the ceiling," Sani Gamachindo, a resident of the community, told Channels TV.

"When the gunmen entered their room, they spent like 30 minutes and ate almost all the food in the kitchen. Thank God they were not abducted, but 16 persons were kidnapped."

The spokesperson of the Niger State Police Command, Wasiu Abiodun, neither picked calls nor responded to an SMS requesting information.

The abduction is coming barely a month after PREMIUM TIMES reported the abduction of 12 police officers.

The officers were on their way to Zamfara from Borno State to carry out a special assignment.

Niger, Kaduna, Katsina and Zamfara and States have seen have seen more frequent attacks from bandits in recent years, despite heightened security measures in the area.

Bandits are regularly suspected in the attacks, but occasional skirmishes between warring villages have been reported.

Read the original article on Premium Times.

