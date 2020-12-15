Africa: Ensuring Equitable Distribution of Covid-19 Vaccines

The World Health Organisation (WHO) believes that, if safe and effective vaccines for COVID-19 are developed, everyone, everywhere who could benefit from these vaccines should have access as quickly as possible, starting with those at highest risk. WHO has provided recommendations about the populations that need to be prioritised. According to The Vaccine Alliance GAVI framework, recommendations were provided that vaccine doses first be made available fairly and equally to all countries until all countries can protect 3% of their population. While putting their trust in their countries global health systems, civil society organisations and corporates are working together to make equitable distributions of vaccines a reality.

On November 25, 2020, the Bloomberg Invest Africa held a virtual roundtable. It provided a platform for African stakeholders and experts to openly share views on how foreign direct investment may be a key driver of the region's Covid-19 recovery. The participants shared their 2020 reflections; among them was the excitement around optimistic reports of the availability of Covid-19 vaccines.

Speaking during the roundtable, the Graça Machel Trust Interim CEO and Director of Programmes, Dr. Shungu Gwarinda shared views on the equitable distribution and affordability of the vaccines in Africa and the shock to socio-economic systems and families affected by the pandemic.

She said " Global and regional inequalities exist in our systems in terms of access to healthcare, support, women in business and access to education broadly. It is an area of concern whether there will be equitable distribution of vaccines reaching those that are the most vulnerable and the most in need and those that do not have resources."

Dr Gwarinda highlighted the work of the Trust around promoting women's economic advancements and amplifying their voices and its focus on putting children at the centre of Africa's development agenda. "This is driven by the context in which we live where our vulnerable communities still struggle accessing very basic services".

She added that equitable access is an area of importance and requires solidarity and collective efforts from all sectors of governments, private sectors and civil society organisations across the continent, working together to drive and advocate for equitable access. "Bold action needs to be taken, but also strong accountability to make sure that there is equitable distribution," she said.

"It is promising, but we need to look at where our systems are and the context of inequalities specifically affecting more women and children who themselves have been inappropriately affected by the pandemic. It is an area that requires deliberate attention to make sure that there is equitable distribution,"- Dr Shungu Gwarinda.

