Rwanda: IGP Munyuza in Zambia for Police Bilateral Meeting

Rwanda and Zambia Police delegations during the bilateral meeting

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Dan Munyuza is in Zambia for a five-day visit aimed at strengthening cooperation between Rwanda National Police (RNP) and Zambia Police Service (ZPS).

On his first day of the visit on Monday, December 14, IGP Munyuza, who was accompanied by Rwanda's High Commissioner to Zambia, Amb. Amandin Rugira, held a bilateral meeting with his Zambian counterpart, Mr. Kakoma Kanganja, in Lusaka.

The two Police institutions renewed collaboration through a cooperation pact signed by the two Police Chiefs.

The renewed pact, which reinforces the one signed back in 2015, establish channels of Police cooperation and communication in combating transnational organized crime as well as exchange of information on wanted persons, property and exhibits, crime intelligence and training, among others.

IGP Munyuza reiterated that cooperation between the two countries in matters of safety and security opens a wider perspective to jointly face current major security challenges such as cybercrimes, drug trafficking, financial crimes and terrorism.

He observed that Zambia and Rwanda experience common threats as they both evolve in a globalised world in which criminal activities transcend any boundaries.

"The growth of criminal networks that operate with little regard to national boundaries is a global concern and a significant law enforcement challenge we all share," IGP Munyuza said.

"This MoU that we have renewed today is the cornerstone of day-to-day collaboration in Police matters between our two nations. It is only through cooperation that we can neutralize criminals operating within or through our boundaries," he added.

With modern criminality that has networks transcending national jurisdictions; IGP Munyuza observed that enhanced cooperation is inevitable to confront the emerging and sophisticated crimes through clear lines of communications coupled with well trained and equipped forces.

Fostering cooperation, he said, gives no room for safe haven of criminals that commit crimes in either country.

"Like the case of other parts of the world, Eastern and Southern African regions are threatened by growing radical terrorist movements operating and causing havoc in the region.

There are a number of terrorist and subversive groups against Rwanda, some of whose supporters operate in this region, such as FDLR, RNC and MRCD/FNL. Most of these agents disguise their identities and covertly support plans to cause insecurity in Rwanda and in the region.

We need to enhance intelligence sharing on these groups and jointly operate and arrest these criminals so that they can face justice."

He pledged RNP's commitment to practical collaboration.

On his part, IGP Kakoma Kanganja of Zambia observed that methods of committing crime have become more complex over the past decades, compounded by the inevitable internet technological evolution.

"Peace and security is an essential factor of human life. A peaceful and secure environment is critical to every society since it affects all aspects of economic and social development in a country," Mr. Kakoma said.

This, he added, is exactly the reason that the two forces convene in order to promote mutual cooperation to enhance their capacity to effectively combat crime.

IGP Munyuza also paid a courtesy call to Zambia's Minister of Home Affairs, Stephen Kampyongo and reiterated strong partnership to bolster result-oriented security cooperation between the two forces.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Rwanda Governance Zambia By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Minister Kampyongo said that Zambia leadership is in support of security cooperation between the two countries.

"Zambia will not give sanctuary to anybody who wants to destabilize Rwanda. Zambia and Rwanda are now exploring cooperation in trade and investment, but all these should be based on solid foundation of security."

When President Paul Kagame was the chairman of AU, Minister Kampyongo said, he emphasized cooperation between African countries and finding African solutions to African problems. "This Guidance should be based on to enhance peace and security cooperation between our countries."

During the visit, IGP Munyuza and his delegation will also tour Kanfinsa Police School and Lilayi Police College, among others.