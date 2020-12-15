Rwanda/Tanzania: Cecafa U-17 Cup - Rwanda Falls to Tanzania in Opening Game

14 December 2020
The New Times (Kigali)
By Damas Sikubwabo

The National Under-17 men's football team failed to utilize home advantage after losing 1-3 to Tanzania in both countries' opening match of the CECAFA U-17 tournament at Umuganda Stadium in Rubavu district.

The Tanzanians opened the scoring in the tenth minute through Ibrahim Yahaya, and four minutes later, Omar Mvungi doubled the lead.

However, in the 18th minute, Rwanda pulled one back through a penalty kick that was converted by Eric Irihamye. There were very few chances from both teams and the first half ended with Tanzania leading.

After the break, the visitors continued pressing and were rewarded after 61 minutes when Omar Mvungi scored a third goal.

The national side now have to beat Djibouti in their group match on Wednesday if they are to have any chance of progressing to the semifinals.

The other match that took place on Sunday between Kenya and Ethiopia ended 2-2.

The semi-finals of the tournament are scheduled for December 20; while the final game will be played two days later.

The best two teams will represent the Cecafa region in the U17 Afcon finals in Morocco in 2021.

editor@newtimesrwanda.com

Follow https://twitter.com/NkotanyiDamas

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Zimbabwe
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Is Arrest Imminent for Self-Proclaimed Prophet Bushiri in Malawi?
Ethiopia PM's Battle for Control Comes at Huge Cost to Country
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Morocco, Israel Normalise Ties As U.S. Shifts on Western Sahara
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Nigerian Banker Stabbed 76 Times

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.