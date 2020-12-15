Rwanda/Tanzania: Cecafa U-17 Cup - Rwanda Falls to Tanzania in Opening Game

The National Under-17 men's football team failed to utilize home advantage after losing 1-3 to Tanzania in both countries' opening match of the CECAFA U-17 tournament at Umuganda Stadium in Rubavu district.

The Tanzanians opened the scoring in the tenth minute through Ibrahim Yahaya, and four minutes later, Omar Mvungi doubled the lead.

However, in the 18th minute, Rwanda pulled one back through a penalty kick that was converted by Eric Irihamye. There were very few chances from both teams and the first half ended with Tanzania leading.

After the break, the visitors continued pressing and were rewarded after 61 minutes when Omar Mvungi scored a third goal.

The national side now have to beat Djibouti in their group match on Wednesday if they are to have any chance of progressing to the semifinals.

The other match that took place on Sunday between Kenya and Ethiopia ended 2-2.

The semi-finals of the tournament are scheduled for December 20; while the final game will be played two days later.

The best two teams will represent the Cecafa region in the U17 Afcon finals in Morocco in 2021.

