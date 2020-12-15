Nigeria: Covid-19 - Physicians Demand Compensation for Infected Members

15 December 2020
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Chioma Obinna

Physicians across the world have stressed the need for countries to recognise COVID-19 as an occupational disease even as they advocate compensation for physicians, who have died or fallen ill from the pandemic.

Ahead of the two-day United Nations General Assembly special session on the pandemic, President of the World Medical Association, WMA, Dr. David Barbe, said during the past few months physicians had received applause and recognition.

"But what we health professionals now need is a recognition of COVID-19 as an occupational disease with comprehensive coverage of income loss, treatment and rehabilitation costs, and care for the dependents in case of death. Some countries are certainly doing better than others. However, this protection must be provided without gaps. Those who are affected need it without delay".

Speaking at the WMA's recent virtual General Assembly, Barbe said physician leaders had mourned colleagues who had died from COVID-19.

'We don't know the actual number. But it will certainly be in the many thousands. What we do know is that physicians were among the first to fall ill and to die. Last spring was the worst time, when many had to work without proper personal protection, in intensive care, as family physicians or public health doctors testing the population'.

He said the pandemic had taken a terrible toll on most nations. Millions of people had died, many had been taken ill, many were still suffering at this moment and many had lasting damage from "long-COVID". Fortunately, most people had been able to stay safe, with hygiene, distancing, face masks, and in well-ventilated rooms.

'But for doctors, nurses, and other health personnel it has been very different. They had to be in close contact with their patients, in order to care for them. They had to put themselves in harm's way.'

