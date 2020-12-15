Tanzania: Airtel, Tanzania Railways Corporation Ink Partnership

Dar es Salaam — Airtel Tanzania has on Monday December 14, announced a new partnership with Tanzania Railway Corporation (TRC), in boosting railway transport ahead of the festive season, whereby customers and others will purchase TRC tickets through Airtel Money wallets.

TRC has in the past one year introduced new routes between Dar es Salaam, Moshi and Arusha.

Speaking at a news conference Airtel's communications director Beatrice Singano said they have always been welcoming such partnerships which add value to its customers.

'We are happy to enter into another partnership with TRC. This will add value to our existing services for the benefit of our customers, where TRC customers can secure their tickets easily by paying through Airtel Money at their own convenience. I call upon our esteemed customers to make use of this service in order to save time and make their payment processes easy," she said.

She added: We understand that this is a festive season where most of our customers travel upcountry to spend Christmas and New Year festivities with their families and loved ones. This partnership with TRC will be a relief to them as they no longer have to physically visit TRC offices to book their tickets.

TRC's managing director Masanja Kadogosa said the corporation continues focus on customer satisfaction in many ways especially in availing their products into the market.

"Therefore, this partnership with Airtel Tanzania will allow our products to reach all customers using digital platforms in purchasing TRC tickets as it is convenient and user friendly and can be accessed from anywhere thus ensuring reliable transport services," he said.

He added: Airtel Money is a convenient platform in making digital payments. With Airtel Money now being added into our payment platforms, our customers will have more options and flexibility in purchasing their travel tickets across the market.