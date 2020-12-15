Tanzania: Eight Bank of Tanzania Officials in Trouble Over Destruction of Notes

Dar es Salaam — Thirteen Dar es Salaam residents, including eight Bank of Tanzania (BoT) employees, appeared before the Kisutu Resident Magistrate's Court in Dar es Salaam on Monday charged with six counts related to economic sabotage and illegal destruction of currency notes.

Former BoT employees Mariagireth Kunzugala, 29, alias Bonge; Henry Mbowe, 36, alias Mzee wa Vichwa; Asha Sekiboko, 30; Cecilia Mpande, 49; Agripina Komba, 55; Zubeda Mjewa, 50; Khadija Kassunsumo, 57, and Mwanaheir Omary, 53, and five other accused persons are alleged to have caused the country a loss of Sh4.6 billion by destroying intact notes illegally.

It was alleged before Resident Magistrate Godfrey Isaya that the accused committed the offence at various locations in Dar es Salaam between January 1, 2017 and September 30, 2019.