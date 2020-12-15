Nigeria: We Kidnapped Katsina Schoolboys, Shekau Says in New Audio

The factional leader of the dreaded Boko Haram insurgents, Abubakar Shekau has claimed responsibility for the abduction of students of Government Science Secondary School, Kankara, Katsina State.

Shekau, in an audio message first published by HumAngle stated that the action was carried out to 'promote islam and discourage un-islamic practices'.

"What happened in Katsina was done to promote Islam and discourage un-Islamic practices as Western education is not the type of education permitted by Allah and his Holy Prophet," he said.

"They are also not teaching what Allah and his Holy Prophet commanded. They are rather destroying Islam. It may be subtle, but Allah the Lord of the skies and earths knows whatever is hidden. May Allah promote Islam. May we die as Muslims."

"In a nutshell, we are behind what happened in Katsina," he said.

There have been conflicting figures in respect of the actual number of students taken away but the State governor, Aminu Bello Masari had confirmed that his government was negotiating with the abductors of the missing students.